Missing: Gabrielle Tolento

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Gabrielle Tolento went missing on November 16, 2016. She was last seen on Harriet Street in Lorain. She is 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may have her 10-month-old son Marcellus with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with Cleveland Third District Police at (216) 623-3085.

