Mayfield Heights Dairy Queen employee shoots armed robber

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – An employee of a Dairy Queen in Mayfield Heights shot a would-be armed robber Sunday evening.

Police report that the suspect came into the store at 5713 Mayfield Road at 10:20 p.m. and pointed a gun at employees. That was when the employee, who had a CCW permit, shot the suspect once.

The suspect ran from the store but was located near I-271 several hours later. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Mayfield Police declined to release any more information on the incident as it is still under investigation.