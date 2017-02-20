× Man shot, woman pistol whipped during carjacking in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are investigating a carjacking in their city.

On Friday, officers responded to Raymond St. for a report of a carjacking and a man shot. They found that person had been shot in the thigh. They also found a woman who was pistol whipped.

The man who was shot was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, treated and released Sunday evening.

The woman had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspects were two black males armed with handguns.

A 2001 Nissan Altima was taken. The vehicle was recovered on Saturday after Bedford Heights officers saw the vehicle in their city.

After a pursuit, two female juveniles, one male juvenile and one adult male were taken into custody.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624.