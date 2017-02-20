Little girl killed in shooting gives 8 people chance to live

CHICAGO– A little girl who was shot and killed in Chicago gave 8 people the chance at life, thanks to organ donation.

CBS Chicago reports, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes died last week, but was kept on life support so her organs could be used for transplants. One of those people who needed a transplant was Takiya’s cousin, Darvese Monson, who desperately needed a kidney.

“A situation like this that’s so tragic, I just have to keep going, and I have an angel; I have an angel with me, within in me; I just, it’s so — it’s just unbelievable,” Monson told CBS Chicago.

Takiya was hit in the head by a bullet as she sat in the backseat of a minivan.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Read more, here.

41.878114 -87.629798