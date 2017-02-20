I-Team: Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Kent standoff

KENT, Ohio — Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that the hostage situation in Kent, that ended with a suspect dead, was an officer-involved shooting.

It started Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., as Kent police tried to negotiate with a man who was holding a woman a woman against her will in the laundry room at the Villages of Franklin Crossing apartment complex on Silver Meadows Boulevard.

The standoff ended at about 9 p.m. Kent police said on Sunday that the suspect was dead and that a knife was recovered at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital but was not injured.

Kent police tell the FOX 8 I-Team that no officers were hurt.

The Portage County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Carter. A spokesperson said Carter was fatally shot. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday morning.

41.159658 -81.387397