February 20, 2017 Road Trip: European Cuisine

Posted 10:05 am, February 20, 2017
Olesia’s Place
11204 Royalton Road
North Royalton, Ohio 44133
440.877.9054
www.olesiasplace.com

Kuhar’s Carry-out and Catering
8030 Broadmoor Rd
Mentor, Ohio 44064
440.951.1000
www.kuhars.com

Kiflis Bakery & Café
2018 State Road
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223
330.926.1999
www.facebook.com/KiflisRestaurantAndBakery

Sangria
27200 Detroit Road
Westlake, Ohio 44145
440.617.6476
www.sangriaandtapasbar.com

Ohio City Libations
6706 Detroit Ave
Cleveland (Gordon Square), Ohio 44102
216.303.9292
www.OldCitySoda.com/Libations

Europa Charcuterie
www.europacharcuterie.com

Nick’s Gyros
8764 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, Ohio 44060
440.974.5138
www.NicksGyrosMentor.com

American Croatian Lodge
34900 Lakeshore Blvd
Eastlake, Ohio 44095
440.946.3366
www.Croatianlodge.com

European’s Best Restaurant
19608 West 130th Street
Strongsville, Ohio 44136
440.572.0600
www.europeansbest.com

Coquette Patisserie
1607 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44106
216.331.2841
www.coquettepatisserie.com

Taste of Europe
15512 Madison Avenue
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
216-521-9530
www.facebook.com/tasteofeuropelakewood