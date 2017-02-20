× David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to ‘enjoy life’

NEW YORK — Former “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy says he’s struggling with memory loss.

The 66-year-old actor-singer tells People magazine his family has a history of dementia – his grandfather and his mother both battled the disease – and he had sensed “this was coming.” He says for now he wants to stay focused and “enjoy life.”

He has decided to stop performing and touring to concentrate on his health, especially after a recent performance where he struggled to remember the lyrics to a number of songs.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he says. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.