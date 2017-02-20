College student’s hilarious ‘care package’ from mom goes viral

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.– He knows his mom has a great sense of humor, but he wasn’t expecting this!

Connor Cox, a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, received a couple of care packages from his mom. One of them had food in it; the other had trash inside.

The 18-year-old told ABC News, he immediately called his mom back in Maryland.

“Did you send me the wrong package? Why did you send me this?” he asked her.

His mom replied, “No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out.”

Cox quickly tweeted a photo of his mom’s prank: “Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out.”

That photo went viral. One of his sisters even got in on the fun; she tweeted: “Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was v proud of herself hahaha”

