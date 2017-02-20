Cars and mailboxes set on fire in Vermilion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio - People who live in Vermilion are on alert after a recent rash of vandalism where cars and mailboxes are being set on fire.

Eric McQueen owns the McQueen Sign Company on Vermilion Road.

"One of the employees got here in the morning and called me and said someone was here," said McQueen.

Several weeks ago, McQueen says someone lit one of his service trucks on fire.

"Looks like they got a hold of BernzOmatic that we use to undo locks and used that," said McQueen.

According to Captain James Graham with the Vermilion Police Department, a home on Cooper Foster Park Drive, which is near McQueen's, was vandalized recently.

"A mailbox was set ablaze. The homeowner said weeks prior, they had been egged," said Graham.

Police say another home on that same street was egged as well.

Police say the vandalism is happening at night and they believe juveniles are responsible.