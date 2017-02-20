82-year-old retired nurse survives home invasion, fought with attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – An 82-year-old woman told her story of survival after getting attacked in her east side Cleveland home.

The woman told the Fox 8 I-Team that she was watching the evening news around 6:50 Sunday night when she thought she heard a knock at her door.

“I checked the front door and no one was there,” the woman said. “When I turned around he was there. He just started hitting me and said where is your money.”

The woman said she fell during the scuffle and saw the suspect coming toward her with a cord in his hand. She was afraid he was going to strangle her.

“I was screaming and told him the police were on their way,” she said.

The suspect then grabbed her purse and her car keys and took off.

The woman called 9-1-1 and her granddaughter, Monica Kincaid.

“She always helps people, I can’t believe someone did this to her,” Kincaid said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is bruised but OK.

The victim’s car was found a short time later at a gas station on Lee Road. The owner said the suspect told him the car belonged to his mother and it wouldn’t start. The suspect then got in another car and fled.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.