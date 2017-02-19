Weather Outlook: Above-average temps; sunshine this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Records SHATTERED Saturday! Cleveland broke its old record high of 62°F set in 1981 with a high of 69°! Sunshine was a bonus, too.

Akron/Canton reached 68° shattering its old record of 60° in 1981.

Mansfield hit 67°, the old record, 60° in 1961.

Toledo reached 67° too, breaking the old record of 59° in 1961.

Youngstown made it to 66° breaking its old record of 59° in 2011.

A weak cold front drops in bringing only some clouds, not rain. It won’t be as warm today, but we’ll still be well above average with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will kick off the day, then sun will win out in the afternoon.

The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is eight days, occurring in 1930. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit eight days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over five degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next eight days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

The warm wave should end near the beginning of NEXT weekend.

Colder air pushes in as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: