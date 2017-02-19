× Teen dies after shooting at Cleveland elementary school playground

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

It happened at the playground of AJ Rickoff Elementary School on East 147th Street in Cleveland just after 6 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen’s name has not been released.

Cleveland police did not say if there are any suspects in the shooting.