Plenty of sun and upper 50s for Presidents’ Day

We managed to reach the low 60’s Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for those along the lake it was all little cooler in spots with temperatures around 50. A chilly night tonight! Due to a clear sky and zero wind temperatures will drop around freezing in most backyards. There could be a few spots with fog around too. Presidents’ Day will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures mainly in upper 50’s. Keep in mind it will be cooler along the lake again with winds coming in off the lake out of the northeast.

We’re going on day #4 of our unseasonably mild stretch. The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days, occurring in 1930. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 8 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

The warm wave should end near the beginning of NEXT weekend.

Colder air pushes in as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: