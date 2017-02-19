× NBA’s best meet in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS— The annual NBA All-Star game is being played tonight in New Orleans. This game was originally scheduled to be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, but state rules governing the use of bathrooms didn’t sit well with the NBA so the game was moved to the Crescent City.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two starters in the game: 13-time All-Star LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who placed second in Saturday night’s 3-point contest. Forward Kevin Love was named an All-Star reserve, but will not play because of recent knee surgery.

Following the game, the league will remain dormant until next Thursday, when second-half play begins.

A check of the standings at the break shows defending champion Cleveland on top of the Central Division and the Eastern Conference while Golden State is once again in first place in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference with the best overall record.

The other division leaders are Boston in the Atlantic, Washington in the Southeast, San Antonio in the Southwest and Utah in the Northwest.