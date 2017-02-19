More rain in store after 5 killed in California storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A drenched Northern California will get another round of heavy rainfall until Tuesday, sparking flooding concerns in the region.

The new onslaught of rain comes as Southern California dries out following downpours that left five people dead.

In Northern California, storms started overnight Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches of widespread rain expected, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. Some areas may get up to 10 inches and the driving rain could drastically reduce visibility, Chinchar warned.

National Weather Service said the storms carried a threat of flooding, mudslides and dangerous travel.

Oroville Dam

Officials are keeping an eye on the Oroville Dam after authorities last week ordered mandatory evacuations over concerns that an emergency spillway could fail and threaten nearby communities.

But residents have since returned home, and officials are feeling comfortable about the situation despite the forecast rain.

The water level is at 854 feet, 47 feet below the mark where a emergency spillway, which is under repair, is needed.

"We're looking very good. Our crews continue to fill holes in the emergency spillway," said Richard Cordova of Cal Fire.

The amount of water flowing into Lake Oroville is much less than the water allowed to flow out through a primary spillway in the dam.

Authorities have even reduced the outflow by 30%, allowing crews to clean up debris below the dam, the tallest in the United States.

Winter storm warnings

Power is still out and cars remain submerged in Southern California after the region experienced one of its most drenching storms in recent years. At least five people died.

In Victorville, San Bernardino County, one person was found dead Friday in a flooded vehicle, firefighters said. A second storm victim, a 55-year-old man, was electrocuted when a power line fell Friday in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, the fire department said.

On Saturday, the Thousand Oaks Police Department said a body was recovered from a river gorge after floodwaters receded. Police didn't give any details about the identity of the victim.

**More coverage, here**

Two people died Saturday evening following a traffic accident in San Diego due to the wet road conditions on Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicole Pacheco told CNN.

Rainfall totals by the National Weather Service showed parts of Santa Barbara County had seen more than 7 inches of rain in two days. Parts of Ventura County saw totals of more than 6 inches.

The storm has also blanketed higher elevations with snow.

Winter storm warnings were posted Saturday morning. National Weather Service said snow showers and gusting winds were expected.