Man holds woman hostage at Kent apartment building, police say

KENT, Ohio– Police and the Metro SWAT team are on the scene of a hostage situation in Kent.

Lt. Mike Lewis of the Kent Police Department told FOX 8 a male suspect barricaded the door and took a woman hostage in the laundry room at the Villages of Franklin Crossing apartment complex.

The complex is on Silver Meadows Boulevard in Kent.

The situation began around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and authorities have been actively trying to negotiate with the suspect.

Complex No. 5 was evacuated and, according to police, Kent fire officials and the Red Cross are assisting the displaced.