Fugitive convicted of sexual assault of 2-year-old arrested in California

LORAIN, Ohio — A man convicted of raping, kidnapping and assaulting a 2-year-old child has been arrested in California, the U.S. Marshals Service announced on Sunday.

Devante Gibbs, 24, was taken into custody late Saturday night by members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. He attempted to run, but was quickly apprehended.

Gibbs will now await extradition back to Ohio and possibly face more charges for his actions.

Earlier this month, when Gibbs was on trial for rape, kidnapping, child endangering and felonious assault, he fled the Lorain County Justice Center prior to the guilty verdict.

“The reach of this task force is great and officers do not rest until fugitives like Devante Gibbs are in custody. Knowing that Gibbs will be spending a considerable amount of time in custody will hopefully bring the victim’s family some peace,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a news release.

