Even skiers in Northeast Ohio enjoying unseasonably warm weather

PENINSULA, Ohio-- Imagine skiing in short sleeves. It was close to reality at Boston Mills Ski Resort on Sunday, where sunny skies and warm weather attracted a crowd of people who are not ready to say goodbye to winter.

"It's almost like water skiing instead of snow skiing," said Patrick Kelly of Rocky River. "I've got my hat on only to make sure I don't get sunburned with the weather."

People skiing and snowboarding got the best of both worlds. A break from the chilly weather and plenty of sunshine. Brian Ford, the snow sports director at Boston Mills, told FOX 8 the change in temperature creates a different skill on the slopes.

"It's a different experience right now. We're on really fast, wet snow versus deep, quiet snow," Ford said.

People in Cleveland had an opposing outlook on the weather. They wanted to leave all traces of winter and that snow that comes with it behind.

"It's crazy. It's crazy, but it's enjoyable for Cleveland. It's a good little break," said one woman shopping at the West Side Market.

Spring in February, a rare occurrence many on the slopes and in Cleveland urge you to enjoy while it lasts.