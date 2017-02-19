× Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ja’nya Mix is 5’2, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She hasn’t been seen since about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, when she was given permission to go to a friend’s house in the 14200 block of Triskett Road, and did not return home.

Ja’nya was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the First District Police at (216) 623-5100 or 911.

41.464184 -81.787357