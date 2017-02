Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday is President's Day and many schools and businesses will be closed. That's why the Akron Zoo is offering free admission!

But even more exciting than the free admission is the fact that the zoo has some new animals to check out!

Zookeeper Jenn Clark stopped by the morning show on Sunday to showcase a kinkajou. Watch the above video to view this amazing animal!

For more information on the Akron Zoo, click here.