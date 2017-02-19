Arizona team does ‘Major League’ tribute at former Indians spring training facility

TUCSON, Ariz.– What better way to get ready for baseball season than “Major League?”

The Arizona Wildcats paid tribute to the 1989 baseball movie about the misfit Cleveland Indians this week at their home park, Hi Corbett Field in Tuscon.

The ballpark was the home of the real-life Indians for spring training from 1945 to 1992. Parts of “Major League” were filmed at Hi Corbett with some of the Wildcats serving as extras.

The Indians moved their spring training operations to Winter Haven, Florida, but returned to Arizona in 2009. They now workout at Goodyear Park, about 150 miles away from their old stomping grounds.

Here’s another fun fact: Tribe manager Terry Francona went to college University of Arizona and won the 1980 College World Series with the Wildcats.