Alcohol believed to be factor in violent crash that killed Massillon man

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a violent crash that killed a Massillon man early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 12:15 a.m. on Wooster Street, near Ben Fulton Avenue.

Officials say 27-year-old Cody Mishler was driving his pickup truck eastbound on Wooster, when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the road.

The truck then came back to the roadway and flipped several times before coming to a rest. Mishler, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.