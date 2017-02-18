Some Ohio counties fell victim to recent cybercrime attacks

NEWARK, Ohio — Some local governments in Ohio have been among the thousands of victims of a cybercrime threat known as “ransomware” that spread rapidly last year.

The Newark Advocate reports that ransomware is often launched from outside the country and comes in the form of a computer virus that freezes a computer system until a ransom is paid.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently released a report stating that more than 4,000 ransomware attacks have occurred daily since Jan.1, 2016. Computer security firm Symantec found that the average ransom demand is $679.

The newspaper reports that Licking, Marion and Columbiana counties have all experienced ransomware attacks in recent years.