Polar Bear plunge at Portage Lakes State Park brings out brave souls

PORTAGE LAKES PARK, Ohio - Although temperatures in northeast Ohio hit record highs on Saturday, most people would probably agree that it was a bit too chilly to take an outdoor swim.

Except a group of brave souls in Portage County.

Hundreds donned their swimsuits and costumes as part of the 14th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Portage Lakes park.

The mid-winter tradition is a fundraiser for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. According to the Polar Bear Jump's website, over $158,000 was raised this year, topping their goal of $150,000.

Fox 8 carried the plunge live on our Facebook page! Here it is: