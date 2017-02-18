Olympic champs Charlie White and Meryl Davis take Public Square!

CLEVELAND — Of all the days for two Olympic-champion ice dancers to visit Cleveland, it happened on Saturday, when record-breaking temperatures reached into the mid-60s!

Those are the conditions that Charlie White and partner Meryl Davis, who won Gold at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, had to work with today at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink at Public Square.

Some attendees described the rink as being “soupy.” A video posted to Cleveland Public Square’s Twitter page showed workers clearing water from the rink, just minutes before the champs took the ice!

Clearing the ice rink, free public skating show starts at 1:30 today. Featuring Olympic Champions Charlie White and Meryl Davis. pic.twitter.com/thKzrLNSZG — CLE Public Square (@CLEPublicSquare) February 18, 2017

The pair is performing a free show, along with other award-winning, local skaters from area Figure Skating Clubs. Winterhurst Figure Skating Club Member and Coach, Carol Heiss Jenkins, a 19060 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winner, emceed the show.