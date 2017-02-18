WASHINGTON, : This 21 January, 1998, file photo shows Norma McCorvey, the woman at the center of the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, testifies before a US Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee during hearings on the 25th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCorvey's lawsuit led to the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion asked a court 16 June, 2003 to overturn the ruling. In her affidavit filed with the US District Court in Dallas, Texas, McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" in Roe vs Wade, said the case was wrongfully decided. She wants US courts to consider new evidence that abortion hurt her and other women. If McCorvey's motion for a hearing is granted, the proceedings could open the door for the Supreme Court to revisit the case, but legal experts said such an outcome is unlikely. AFP PHOTO/Chris KLEPONIS/FILES (Photo credit should read CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Norma McCorvey, “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, dies
WASHINGTON, : This 21 January, 1998, file photo shows Norma McCorvey, the woman at the center of the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, testifies before a US Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee during hearings on the 25th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCorvey's lawsuit led to the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion asked a court 16 June, 2003 to overturn the ruling. In her affidavit filed with the US District Court in Dallas, Texas, McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" in Roe vs Wade, said the case was wrongfully decided. She wants US courts to consider new evidence that abortion hurt her and other women. If McCorvey's motion for a hearing is granted, the proceedings could open the door for the Supreme Court to revisit the case, but legal experts said such an outcome is unlikely. AFP PHOTO/Chris KLEPONIS/FILES (Photo credit should read CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Norma McCorvey, known as “Jane Roe” in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to abortion, has died, according to a priest close to the family.
The Rev. Frank Pavone, an anti-abortion rights activist, released a statement Saturday, saying, “Norma has been a friend of mine, and of Priests for Life, for more than 20 years. She was victimized and exploited by abortion ideologues when she was a young woman but she came to be genuinely sorry that a decision named for her has led to the deaths of more than 58 million children.”
McCorvey had become active in the movement against abortion rights after the US Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973.