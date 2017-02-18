Kyrie Irving takes it to a shoot-out, places second in NBA All-Star 3-point contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Cavs Kyrie Irving came in second in an OT shoot-out at the NBA 3-point contest Saturday night during All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

Irving advanced to the final round of the NBA 3-point contest during the 2017 NBA All-Star weekend with a score of 20.

In the final round, Houston Rockets player Eric Gordon tied that score, resulting in a shoot-out.

Gordon’s score of 21 in a final-round tie-breaker defeated Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, the 2013 winner who had 18. The pair had each finished with a score of 20 in the final round, meaning they each had to shoot 25 more balls to decide it.

Thompson was stunningly eliminated in the first round, missing a final shot from the corner that could have put him through ahead of Walker.

