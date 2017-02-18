Is this February? Northeast Ohio sees record-high temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The temperature in Cleveland is warmer than L.A. It's giving many a case of spring fever.

"I love the city because of our seasonal changes, but in February if you don't take advantage of it shame on you," said one man exercising at Edgewater Park.

Driving ranges, along with many local parks, were busy. Filled with people trying to soak up the sun.

"It was like 10 degrees two weeks ago," said golfer Mike McLelland at the Washington Learning Center Golf Course.

The unseasonably warm weather did cause issues at winter-themed events Saturday. There was significant melting at the ice rink in Public Square just prior to a free performance from Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

The Brite Winter Festival was held Saturday as well. According to their website, the festival boasts 10,000 square feet of heated tent space.

The warmer weather had many attendees in no more than a light jacket.

"I just couldn't wait to get up this morning and get involved in it. It feels really good," said Darrell Sprouse at Edgewater with his dog.

We'll keep our fingers crossed winter weather doesn't make a comeback.