Forecast: clouding up overnight

CLEVELAND - Records SHATTERED today! Cleveland broke its old record high of 62°F set in 1981 today with a high of 70! Sunshine was a bonus too. Continued warmth and wind expected this evening with gusts up to 30 mph. A weak cold front drops in overnight bringing only clouds not rain. It won’t be as warm tomorrow, but we’ll still be well above average with highs in the mid 50’s. Clouds will kick off the day, then sun will win out in the afternoon.

The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days, it was done in 1930. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 8 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

The warm wave should end near the beginning of NEXT weekend.

Colder air pushes in as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: