Brush High School to honor fallen player at hockey playoff game

KENT, Ohio - Brush High School's hockey team will be taking the ice Saturday evening for a district playoff game.

But they will be doing so without their teammate. Alec Kornet, a 17-year-old junior at Brush High School, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening. The honor student played hockey and soccer, and was in the school band.

The players will honor Kornet with black arm bands and stickers on their helmets with his jersey number. There are several tributes planned for the night, including a moment of silence before the game, which will be at the Kent State University ice arena.

The game against Lake Catholic High School begins at 7:30 p.m. and we will carry the tribute to Alec live, right here.

