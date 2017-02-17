Westlake High School students design app that would give life-saving information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- It's one of the worst scenarios imaginable: Someone enters a school to cause harm.

A group of Westlake High School students have designed an app that would give life-saving information to students in a bad situation.

It would help answer questions many people ask in an emergency: Where is the danger?

How can I protect myself? How can I escape?

"We wanted to give power to the people because we were like, okay, if we were in this situation and a shooter walks into our school, what can we do to help each other and help get people out of this situation?" said Carter Hoon, Westlake High School senior.

A five-person student team came up with the idea for Alert U. It was a challenge by Verizon to have students come up with apps that would help others.

There was a lot of brainstorming; it came down to figuring out how to help people help themselves.

The app was so well-received it won best in the state and is one of four top picks in their region.

Right now, the students are figuring out ways they can go ahead and produce the app for different platforms. If it's successful, they're hoping cell phones will be a true life preserver.