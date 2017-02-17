Weather Outlook: Mild and warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have spring fever? We’re going to get a preview. It gets warmer just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week! Temperatures will run at least 15 to 20 degrees above average (38 degrees). The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 6, it was done twice, in 1976 and 2000. Will we equal or even surpass that stretch? Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 8 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

The USA snowpack of one inch or more (Lower 48) has been melting away since last week:

While it is not exactly rare to see only 26% of the Lower 48 states laced with snow cover, it is unusual enough to be seen only 3 times on this date since 2004:

Cooler air as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. How much remains to be seen. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: