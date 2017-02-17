Warm winter weather: Stretch of beautiful days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland’s high on Friday made it to 54°F. Mansfield made it to 58°F (a new record high temperature for them!). We will add anywhere from 6-10° to those highs on Saturday, threatening Cleveland’s record high of 62°F set on February 18, 1981.

The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days; it was done in 1930. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 8 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

The warm wave should end near the beginning of NEXT weekend, 7 days from now.

Cooler air pushes in as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

