Temps in the 50s with sun this weekend

Starting today, temperatures soar above average, near 50! It gets even warmer this weekend. Temperatures will run at least 15 to 20 degrees above average (38 degrees). The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 6, it was done twice, in 1976 and 2000. Will we equal or even surpass that stretch? Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 8 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

A warm front moves in this afternoon. It will come through dry so we’re not expecting any rain or snow showers as it passes by, just some clouds. As the warm front lifts north tonight temperatures won’t plunge to cold readings. Lows will range around 40 degrees. Any yards with snow still around will likely vanish this weekend. Speaking of snow, here are few facts about our national snow-pack…

The USA snow-pack of one inch or more (Lower 48) has been melting away since last week:

While it is not exactly rare to see only 26% of the Lower 48 states laced with snow cover, it is unusual enough to be seen only 3 times on this date since 2004:

Cooler air pushes in as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: