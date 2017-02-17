× Suspected serial bank robber caught at Cleveland City Hall asking for birth certificate

CLEVELAND– A man suspected of robbing two Cleveland banks was arrested Friday afternoon.

Mark Anthony Lloyd, 31, walked into Cleveland City Hall and requested a duplicate birth certificate. According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, he claimed to be “Michael Lloyd.”

Officers recognized the gun tattoo under his eye and took Lloyd into custody.

The FBI said he robbed the Ohio Savings Bank on West 25th Street in Cleveland on Jan. 30. Lloyd lifted his shirt to show the teller he had a gun and told the woman he would shoot her if she didn’t comply. On Monday, he held up the PNC Bank just down the street, the FBI said.

He will be charged federally at a later time.