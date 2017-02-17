Steve Irwin’s son is just like his dad on ‘The Tonight Show’

LOS ANGELES — Like father, like son. At just 13 years old, Steve Irwin‘s son, Robert, is so much like his late dad.

Robert stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk animals. Jimmy said how cool it was to have Robert appear on the show, saying how much the teen is like his dad, the “Crocodile Hunter.”

Robert told Jimmy, “My dad was on The Tonight Show quite awhile ago, so it’s really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps; it’s really great.”

The teen showed Jimmy some animals including a red-tail boa and two sloths.

**Watch Robert’s appearance, below**

Steve Irwin died in 2006; he was killed by a stingray while filming an underwater documentary.

