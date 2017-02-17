St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Your chance to also win an amazing spa from Litehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- In less than a week, you will be given the chance to buy a ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 a.m., tickets for the dream home giveaway will go on sale for a hundred dollars each, which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

But we're also giving away much more than just the beautiful home.

There are other great prizes, including a spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

FOX 8's Kristi Capel has the details of the spa in the video link below.

If you buy your ticket on Feb. 23, you’ll qualify to win the following:

Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash

Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments

$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread

$1,500 Conrad's gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad's Tire Express & Total Car Care

Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo

Be sure to check back Monday, February 20, for the phone number to call beginning at 6 a.m. on Feb 23.