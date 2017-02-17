Seven students hurt when school bus hits semi in Ashland County

RUGGLES TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Several students were taken to area hospitals after a school bus crash in Ashland County.

It happened on US 224 at Township Road 1101 in Ruggles Township. The Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Mapleton Local Schools bus failed to yield at a stop sign collided with a semi.

Seven children suffered minor injuries. They were taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center as a precaution.

According to the highway patrol, there were between 20 and 30 children on the bus at the time. The bus driver and truck driver were not injured.

There was minor damage to both vehicles, which were towed from the scene.