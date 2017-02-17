Pup making remarkable recovery after extreme case of animal abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- A pit bull named Gibson was the victim of an extreme case of animal abuse. The pup was found lying in a Cleveland street in January after being shot twice in his right front leg.

"So he had a fractured humorous that unfortunately was not able to be repaired, so the front limb had to be amputated because of that," said Dr. Kim Huppe.

A Cleveland rescue organization called Love-A-Stray referred Gibson's case to the Avon Lake Animal Clinic, where specialists with Up & Running Canine Rehabilitation are now teaching Gibson how to function with three legs.

Dr. Huppe said, "Our goals are really to help with his post operative recovery, help to maintain his mobility and to help keep him comfortable and pain free."

The team that is committed to nursing Gibson back to health says that even though he has seen the worst behavior from humans, he doesn't seem to harbor any hard feelings.

"Well, I just don't think it's in his nature to be so; I think that he's happy and grateful that

he's found the care that he has through Love-A-Stray and with the clinic and he's just a sweet, good-natured dog... So what we're doing is laser therapy, a class four therapeutic laser, it's really great for pain, it's great for healing."

Just a month after being left for dead in the street, Gibson has a bright future.

