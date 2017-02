× Portion of Route 2 westbound closed in Painesville due to crash

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A portion of Route 2 westbound in Painesville is closed Friday night due to a 3-car crash.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the area is closed at Route 535 — Fairport Nursery Road.

No other details were immediately released.

We will update this story as soon we get more information.

Update: the accident is between Route 535 in Richmond Street in Painesville on route two westbound — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) February 18, 2017