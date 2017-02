× Peeps Oreos are coming to store shelves

Oreo has tried many new flavors of its popular cookies over the years, and now, here comes another one.. right before spring.

Peeps and Oreo have joined forces to create Peeps Oreo sandwich cookies.

The cookies will arrive on Walmart store shelves across the country on Feb. 22. The limited-edition cookie features two golden cookies with a marshmallow Peeps-flavored filling.

Oreo tells PEOPLE the cookies can already be found in some grocery stores.