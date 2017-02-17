Missing: Kristy Thomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kristy Thomas went missing on June 29, 2015. She was last seen near East 57th Street in Cleveland. She is 4'11" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with Cleveland Third District Police at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

