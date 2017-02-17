Man accused of killing family dog to appear in court

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing a family dog will be arraigned Friday morning.

Dennis Dudich, 68, of Chester Township, faces charges of animal cruelty under Goddard’s Law along with discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

According to police, Dudich is accused of having issues with a cat on his deck.

At around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21, he reportedly shot his neighbor’s dog, Zoey, with a rifle, thinking it was the cat.

Zoey was an English bulldog and had to be euthanized due to her injuries.

