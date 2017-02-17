× LeBron James’ Blaze Pizza coming to Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– LeBron James-backed Blaze Pizza will open another location in Northeast Ohio.

The quick-bake pizza shop is expected to be in the Commons at SouthPark in Strongsville, next to CoreLife Eatery, the city of Strongsville said on Friday.

Blaze Pizza joins other newly-opened Strongsville pizza places, including Pizza Fire, 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza and Master Pizza.

Other Blaze Pizza restaurants are coming soon to Mentor Avenue in Mentor and Dressler Road in Canton, the company said on its website.

James was an original investor in Blaze Pizza in 2012. According to Yahoo! Finance, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward dropped his endorsement deal with McDonald’s to play a bigger role with the pizza company’s marketing campaign.

In April, Blaze Pizza released a video of James posing as an employee named Ron. A few customers didn’t realize they were talking to the 13-time NBA All-Star.

More stories on LeBron James here