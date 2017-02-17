Kristi Capel learns her Ancestry.com results — and the news is a big shocker!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All week long on Fox 8 News at 8 a.m., we're learning a bit more about what some of our reporters, anchors and meteorologists are made of.

They all submitted DNA samples that were tested by Ancestry.com.

The test goes back between 500 and 1,000 years identifying your ancestors and what parts of the world they come from.

Friday was Kristi Capel's turn -- and she got quite the shock!

Watch in the video player above.

For Scott Sabol's results, click here.

For Kenny Crumpton's results, click here.

For Wayne Dawson's results, click here.

For Stefani Schaefer's results, click here.