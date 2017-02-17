I-Team uncovers more about investigation involving Brooklyn High School teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is now involved in an investigation at Brooklyn High School.

Earlier this week, the I TEAM revealed a teacher there had been placed on leave, but the school district wouldn’t say exactly why.

The superintendent said only an investigation into “alleged misconduct," and Brooklyn Police said they were looking into “possible inappropriate conduct between a Brooklyn High School employee and Brooklyn students.”

Now we’ve learned ICAC is involved through the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office due to claims of explicit pictures on cell phones. Investigators have questioned students and more.

We left multiple messages Friday for the Brooklyn Schools superintendent, and we did not hear back.

Read more, here.

41.430135 -81.751211