Hit-and-run crash with RTA bus caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained video from an RTA bus showing a stolen car slamming into the bus in a hit-and-run. Witnesses then saw the driver of that car get into another vehicle and take off.

The video shows the car barreling into the front corner of the bus, and you can see passengers jolted, even knocked to the floor.

It happened on a snowy night last month at East 127 and Corlett in Cleveland. The bus driver told investigators, the car ran a stop sign.

Anthony Lemons, a passenger on the bus, told the I TEAM, “It was significant. The crash was loud.” He added, “It was a pretty bad accident. I got hurt. A few other people got hurt.”

The video shows the car spun away from the bus after the impact. And an RTA Police report shows the driver of the car got into another vehicle and left the scene.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified told the I TEAM he saw it happen. The witness said, “I seen the car actually hit the bus. And after it hit the bus, it spun out. He was searching his vehicle. Looked like he was trying to take all the items out of his vehicle. Another truck pulled up. He hopped in the truck and pulled off.”

The witness said the truck came to get that driver in 3 or 4 minutes.

Meantime, police say the car that hit the bus had a West Virginia license plate that belonged to an SUV. And, police say they found the car had been stolen last summer in Michigan.

Lemons is not sure he’ll ever see justice. But he never expected to be a victim of a hit-and-run while riding on a bus either. He said, I’m just happy to still be here though. So I can’t be too mad about it.”

Police found a cell phone inside the car that hit the bus and a receipt from a purchase made at a store earlier in the day. The police report lists a suspect. But no charges for that person have been filed in city or county court for this incident