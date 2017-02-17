Heartbreaking video shows wife mourning fallen hero

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina — A heartbreaking video showing a military wife mourning her beloved husband has gone viral.

A passenger on the plane, Lisa Williams, recorded the video and posted it to her Facebook page, and said:

It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me. — at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

The Army Times reports, Officer Shawn Thomas, 35, died in a non-combat vehicle crash while serving in Africa on Feb. 2.

The Oklahoma native, who was stationed in Fort Bragg, was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan a combined seven times. Officer Thomas earned two Bronze stars, four Good Conduct Medals and was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal for his work in central Africa.

Thomas is survived by his wife, T.J. Thomas, and their four children.