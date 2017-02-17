Couple in court, charged with burying grandmother in backyard and collecting her Social Security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COSHOCTON – The Fox 8 I-Team confronted two people Friday, accused of burying a woman in the backyard so they could continue to collect her Social Security benefits.

When asked if they had anything to say, or if they ever notified authorities that the elderly woman died, both Daniel Reeves, 48, and his wife, Trudy Reeves, 42, remained silent. Trudy Reeves only shook her head no when asked if she wanted to talk about the case.

The two, who were handcuffed and shackled, appeared in Coshocton Municipal Courtroom Friday to face charges of tampering with evidence.

Both have pleaded not guilty and their bond was set at $10,000.

Coshocton County Prosecutor Jason Given says additional charges could be filed.

“Once things are either negotiated or whether things are presented to a grand jury, I would anticipate there would be at least one or two additional charges,” Given said.

The two have been in jail since their arrest last week. The two were taken into custody shortly after officials with the social security administration went to the Coshocton Sheriff’s office to report the elderly woman missing.

Officials say they are awaiting autopsy reports before naming the elderly woman, but they believe she is Daniel Reeves’ grandmother.

Family friends believe the woman died in 2013 at the age of 98. A friend says Daniel Reeves joked about burying the woman in the backyard in the past.

“He would say I will just take the old woman when she dies and bury her in the backyard and collect her social security and he would laugh,” said Carol Grove, who lived with the family several years ago.

Grove, and her daughter, Kim Harding, are trying to raise enough money to have the woman’s remains buried in New York, next to her daughter.

“She would say that she wanted to be buried in New York,” Harding said. “She deserves that and she deserves to be with her daughter.”

**More on the story here**

40.272015 -81.859576