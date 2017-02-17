Cleveland police looking for man touring homes for sale, then later robbing them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Real estate agents across Northeast Ohio are on edge Friday.

Police are looking for a man who shows interest in real estate only to go back and rob the homes.

Cleveland Police say Daniel Roberts is wanted for looking at a home for sale in West Park and then coming back to burglarize it.

"From a safety standpoint, I always recommend my agents have the people meet them in the office first," said Tony Kazanas, owner of Realty Professionals in Westlake.

Realty Professionals has 14 full-time agents and specializes in real estate on the west side.

Police believe Roberts unlocks a window or two during his tour of the home and then comes back to clean them out.

"I always recommend the agent walks through the home with the party in all the rooms. The agent can stand to the side. You don’t want to leave them unattended. That’s why I don’t recommend open houses to the public. You have one person talking to the agent, someone else is setting something up," said Kazanas.

The appointments were set up by phone so no other information was exchanged.

Police say Roberts has given out different names.

Meantime, brokers, realtors, and agents are being warned to be cautious when showing homes.

"I recommend not parking your car first in the driveway. And not having a realtor lead the way in. Make sure that exit is available. Agents have to be aware of their surroundings. And if they have a gut feel and they feel uncomfortable, it’s not worth the commission to get hurt," said Kazanas.